India’s women archers hold nerve against China to bag World Cup gold

India’s women’s recurve team scripted a memorable triumph at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Sunday, as Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and teenage archer Kumkum Mohod edged past hosts China in a nerve-wracking shoot-off to clinch the gold medal.

After the four-set regulation ended 4-4, the Indian trio held their composure in the decider to secure a 5-4 (28-26) victory over the home favourites.

The gold medal run was made even more remarkable by India’s semifinal win over South Korea, the record 10-time Olympic champions, marking the country’s first women’s team World Cup gold since 2021.

Deepika, a member of India’s title-winning teams in Guatemala City and Paris in 2021, now boasts seven World Cup team gold medals since 2010.

It was also the Indian women recurve team's first World Cup medal in three years, its previous podium finish coming in Stage 4 in Paris in 2023 where Ankita was a member of the winning team.

India's campaign in Shanghai has thus already yielded two medals after compound archer Sahil Jadhav opened the country's account, securing a bronze on Saturday.

India also remained in contention for another podium finish later in the day with recurve archer Simranjeet Kaur set to compete in the semifinals.

She is a win away from her maiden individual World Cup medal.