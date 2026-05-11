India men's 4x100 relay team need more experience and depth, says Hillier

CHENNAI: ‘A real threadbare group of very inexperienced athletes,’ is how national men’s 4x100m relay team coach James Hillier summarised his team, as the men’s team were let down by last-minute injuries and baton exchanges at the World Athletics Relays 2026 in Botswana earlier this month.

Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain – two of the men’s team’s regulars did not take part in this event as they were injured. Harsh Raut and Tamil Arasu were brought in as replacement, but Arasu got injured while running in the mixed relays in the same competition.

While it went well on Day 1 for the Indian quartet (they finished with a season best mark of 39.07s in qualifying round 1), The concerns were there to show for on Day two. The Indian team got disqualified as Ragul Kumar – Arasu’s replacement fell in the third leg and failed to pass it to Gurindervir Singh who was waiting in the final leg.

Hillier, taking full responsibility for India’s poor show, said that the team cracked under pressure, as they were inexperienced. “We have to be realistic with these guys. This is a very high-pressure situation. I told AFI, before we left. That this is a real step up in class for a lot of these guys. They haven't even been overseas, let alone competed at a World Champs. The standard was so high. So, I think it's inevitable that they're going to feel the pressure and it's inevitable that mistakes are going to happen,” he said on the sidelines of the Indian Open Athletics Series - 6 which concluded here on Sunday.