Boxing trials: Nikhat loses against Sakshi, out of running for CWG and question mark over Asian Games

CHENNAI: In what could be a big blow to her future, Nikhat Zareen, the former Commonwealth Games champion, lost her bout at the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games on Thursday. The 51kg boxer, who had won medals at the world championships, lost to Sakshi Chaudhary, a former two-time youth world champion, at NS NIS Patiala, where the trials are being conducted under revised norms. This means she might not figure in Asian Games as well.

One of the celebrated women boxers, Nikhat, has had a poor run a the Olympics as well. This is a new low for Nikhat, who has been one of the dominant forces at the world level for some time. However, since the Paris Games, she has been far from her best, despite getting maximum support. There have been pressure on Nikhat as the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist has not been performing up to her lofty standards.

In the recent Asian Championships at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), where she had a chance to secure CWG berth directly, but she had just missed out after suffering a defeat in the semifinals. More notably, she had exited in the quarterfinals of the World Championships at Liverpool in 2025.

For Sakshi, who's a product of the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club, this is a big boost. With Preeti Pawar already securing a berth at the women's 54kg, Sakshi was forced to move down to 51kg in order to be in the reckoning for the prized CWG and Asian Games berth.

Now, she is one win away from her target. She will face reigning world champ (48kg) Minakshi Hooda, who had also switched to 51kg as 48 is not part of CWG or Asiad programme. "Her work is not over yet. Hopefully, she can get the job done tomorrow (Friday). In the morning (before Nikhat bout), I had just told her that she has nothing to lose and she did well to get the win," renowned coach Jagdish Singh, who has been guiding Sakshi for years, told this daily.

Sakshi had captured the gold medal on Stage II of the World Boxing Cup before going on to lose in the Round of 16 at the Liverpool World Championships last year. Among other results, Jadumani Singh edged Pawan Bartwal by split verdict (3-2) in the men's 55kg category. Deepak Poonia and Sumit Kundu were also among winners on the day.