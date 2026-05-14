Hockey India names Frederic Soyez as Junior men’s chief coach replacing PR Sreejesh

One of the most accomplished coaches in European hockey, Soyez brings over three decades of elite coaching experience, including 15 years as an international player for France and over 15 years as a head coach at the highest level.

Soyez, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with France from 1995 to 2010, earning 196 international caps and scoring an impressive 195 goals for the team, coached the national men's hockey teams of both France and Spain.

He has coaching experience at three Olympic Games, having guided Spain at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics before leading France at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During his tenure with Spain, he guided the team to a silver medal at the 2019 European Championships, while also steering them to quarterfinal finishes at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

A proven developer of young talent, Soyez coached France to a historic silver medal at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in Delhi in 2013 and most recently guided the French U-18 men's team to a silver medal at the 2025 European Championships.

He additionally served as the High-Performance Director of the French Hockey Federation from 2021 to 2024, overseeing the country's broader high-performance and athlete development structure.

His coaching resume also includes participation in two FIH Men's Hockey World Cups (2018, 2023) and six European Championships (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023), underlining his extensive experience at the elite international level.

At the domestic level, Soyez guided Lille MHC to French Indoor and Outdoor Championship titles in 2012, along with EuroHockey Trophy Indoor and Outdoor titles in the same year.

Widely regarded for his expertise in high-performance systems, athlete development, and penalty corner strategy, Soyez has consistently built teams with strong tactical structure and competitive consistency across all levels.