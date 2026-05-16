Abhay wins doubles title, turns attention to Asian Games

In many sports disciplines in the country, the federation has to continuously plead with the top players to play in the nationals. But in squash, the scene is different as the top players take part regularly.

''Yeah, I think for us, it's always been like for me personally, nationals is a tournament that inspired me when I was a younger kid. I think everyone, if they can, I know there are circumstances where a few players may be skip it when the schedule is heavy or for any other reason. But for me personally, I always make it a point to try my best to be at the nationals,'' said Abhay.

He also insisted that his focus now will be preparing for the Asian Games to be held in Japan later this year. "Yeah, I think if you ask me right now, all my focus is on the Asian Games. I haven't thought of anything else at the moment. I am waiting for the season to end, because I want to, I'm very excited to get to work in the summer. It's going to be a very brutal off-season. I think one of my most challenging ones as an athlete. And I'm excited to see what comes, you know, what comes in Japan."