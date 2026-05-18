BCCI... came under RTI Act in 2018, but now not a 'public authority'

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) coming under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has taken another twist.

On Monday, the Central Information Commission (CIC) reversed its own decision of 2018 and ruled that BCCI is not a public authority and should not come under the Act. The Information Commissioner, PR Ramesh, ruled in favour of the BCCI and said that "the BCCI is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially financed, directly or indirectly, by funds provided by the appropriate Government".

Hence, Ramesh said in his order, "the BCCI cannot be classified as a “Public Authority” within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it in the facts and circumstances of the present case".

Though the BCCI does not take funds from the government but it does get income tax exemptions and some of the state associations use facilities or land of the government on lease. But the CIC said: "Such (Income tax) exemption was granted with a view to fulfil its objectives which is charitable in nature i.e. to promote sports of cricket." It also said that "Incidental benefits such as tax exemptions or access to infrastructure do not qualify unless the entity is dependent on them for survival." The order also delved into the Supreme Court order in the BCCI vs Cricket Association of Bihar where the court had spoken about its jurisdiction since it discharges 'public function'.

"The directions issued by this Court proceeded on a clear finding recorded by this Court that even when BCCI is not "State" within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India, it is amenable to the jurisdiction of the High Court since it discharges public functions," said the SC order.