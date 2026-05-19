Deeply concerned about harassment complaints, Hockey India chief calls for meeting

CHENNAI: With multiple sexual harassment charges coming to light, the Hockey India has called for emergency meeting to find a way forward. This was communicated to all Executive Board members and the director general has been asked to fix a date for the meeting. According to a source in HI, the date is expected to be fixed on Wednesday and all members will be called to Delhi for the meeting.

It is understood that an email has been sent by HI president Dilip Tirkey regarding the seriousness of the complaints, which he said had tarnished the image of the sport. A top HI official confirmed the development.

There have been quite a few harassment charges against not just coaches but also officials which has not gone down well with HI. The sports ministry has also taken cognisance of this and has asked HI to look into it.

Tirkey was acknowledged that such complaints are serious and cannot be avoided. In the letter, Tirkey said that in the last six months HI had faced quite a few 'deeply damaging media reports'. He mentioned about five publicly reported cases involving sexual harassment, misconduct and disciplinary failures.

The recent case was of a junior coach stationed in Bhopal, who was sacked by the state government of Jharkhand over harassment charges. It is learnt that the HI president has said that it is a serious issue and is harming the reputation of the sport and all other stakeholders associated with the game.

The HI president had conducted an inquiry as well. There have been multiple complaints including by female hockey officials and coaches. It is not just limited to sexual harassment, there have been complaints of intimidation too.

The HI president has listed out a few agendas and among them was reviewing all the reported cases in recent times. The HI president also said that HI should adopt a "zero tolerance approach towards sexual harassment, abuse of authority, intimidation, ethical misconduct or any attempt to suppress complaints".

It is not limited to players alone. There have been instances when women officials (umpires) have also confirmed concerns about reported matters and they are reluctant to come forward because of reprisal and loss of privacy.

Five agenda that could be part of the meetings include review of all the reported cases, strengthening POSH compliance and reporting mechanism, protection for complainants and whistleblowers, and everyone should be made accountable. There should be a penalty against negligence.