Federation competition: Opening day sees long-distance athlete faint, immediately attended to by officials

RANCHI: The men’s 10,000 metre final, which started as early as 5.40 am on Day 1 of the Senior National Athletics Federation competition on Friday, did not end with an athlete collapsing at the finish line at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium. Shivaji M of Karnataka, who had a good start and was set to finish first before being overtaken in the final 100 metres, was seen taken away by officials and coaches. Initially, a couple of officials tried to get him from the track as other athletes were finishing.

However, he could not stand on his own. Then, a few coaches and other officials rushed to help him cross the track.

To make his day worse, Shivaji was disqualified for lane and inside border infringements. His statemate from Karnataka Shailesh Kushwaha finished second (29:57.56s) behind Deepak Bhat of Uttarakhand (29:42:93s).