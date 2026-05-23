Gurindervir snatches 100m national record from Animesh Kujur in stunning race

RANCHI: Gurindervir Singh ran a sensational race to lower the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds, clocking Asia's second fastest time this season and leaving his arch-rival Animesh Kujur stunned on a historic second day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition here on Saturday.

The 100m showdown between Gurindervir and previous national record holder Animesh in this meet, as to who is the fastest Indian athlete, will be remembered for ages in Indian athletics.

Animesh, representing Odisha, had come into the meet as favourite with his national record time of 10.18 seconds set last year.

But on the opening day on Friday, the 25-year-old Gurindervir lowered it to 10.17 seconds in the first semifinal heat.

But just five minutes later, the 22-year-old Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semifinal heat to regain his national record in dramatic circumstances.

The men's 100m national record was smashed twice within minutes on Friday.