Vinesh in Asiad selection trials: Challenges she can face

CHENNAI: With the Delhi High Court on Saturday issuing the order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games selection trials, focus shifts to her potential rivals in the upcoming competitions.

Even as the two-time World Championships bronze medallist had registered in the 57kg for the Senior Open Ranking Tournament, where eventually she was not allowed to compete, suspense continues over the weight category she will compete in the trials. The trials for women wrestlers will be held on May 30 in New Delhi while the men's trials will be organised the next day in Lucknow.

As Vinesh's last competitive event was the 2024 Paris Olympics where she participated in the 50kg weight category, she could participate in the same weight division, though unlikely. In 50kg, she might be challenged by Ankush, Neelam, Shiwani Pawar and Sweety. Ankush recently won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Championships but that came in 57kg. She, however, has won a silver medal in the 2022 U23 World Championships in 50kg. Similarly, Neelam has pocketed quite a few international medals in the weight category. She finished second at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series this year and won two bronze in the two Ranking Series held last year. Sweety has also bagged a silver medal in the 2022 U20 Asian Championships.

Antim big name in 53 kg

In 53 kg, which is considered to be a pet weight category of Vinesh, Antim will be her biggest rival. The two had met in the past during the selection trials but the upcoming one will be a treat to watch, if it happens. Antim had won a bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Games, which was held in 2023, in 53kg. She also clinched a gold medal each in the 2023 and 2022 U20 World Championships in the same weight category. She also represented the country in the weight division at the Paris Games.

Meenakhshi will be another tough opponent in the weight class. She finished second in the 2026 Asian Championships and won a silver medal at the Muhamet Malo Tournament earlier this year. In 2024, she bagged the gold medal at the U23 Asian Championships. She also won a silver medal at the Cadets World Championships in 2018.

Muskan, who usually competes in 50kg and won a bronze at the Muhamet Malo Tournament earlier this year, is expected to feature in the 53kg weight division during the trials. In the past she had won a gold and a silver at the U17 World Championships respectively. Nishu is another wrestler, who may give Vinesh a tough fight. She competes in 55kg but competitions are held in only six Olympic weight categories at the Asiad and that may force Nishu to compete in 53kg. Last year, Nishu had won a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships. Hansika Lamba can also compete in the same category. She had won a silver medal in the weight division in the U23 World Championships last year before returning with a bronze medal, though in 55kg, at the 2026 Senior Asian Championships.

Quite a few in 57kg

In the 57kg weight category, Manish, Neha Sangwan and Tapsya could be the main challengers. Manisha recently won the gold medal in the 57kg weight category at the Zagreb Open in February this year. Neha, meanwhile, bagged a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Championships in 59kg. She won quite a few international medals last year including a gold medal each at the Yasar Dogu, Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan Tournament and Mongolia Open Ranking Series. Besides, she clinched a gold and a bronze medal at the U17 World Championships and U20 World Championships respectively in 2024. Like Neha, Tapsya also clinched a gold medal at the U20 World Championships last year. She was also the champion in the 57kg weight category at the U20 Asian Championships.

Given the competitions in weight categories where Vinesh may compete, the selection trials are expected to be a tough one for the 31-year-old Haryana wrestler, who last year gave birth to a baby boy before coming out of retirement. A win here, however, could help her forget the Paris Games heartbreak, where she failed the weight test ahead of her 50kg final bout, to some extent and restart her journey afresh eyeing a medal at the Asian Games.