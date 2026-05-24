From pleading with Rly officials over equipment to NR feat: How Dev is taking 'small steps' towards changing perception of pole vault

RANCHI: “I texted Dev Meena on WhatsApp that he would cross the 5.45m mark,” says pole vault coach Ghanshyam even as he was trying to soak in what he just witnessed.

On a moderately humid Sunday evening at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, both of Ghanshyam’s wards Dev and Kuldeep Kumar lowered national records in the men’s pole vault final at the National Senior Athletics Federation competition. They ended with the same mark of 5.45m, breaching the qualification mark for the Commonwealth Games comfortably. The decision over their selection lies with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

While Kumar may retain the title as national record holder, it was a redemption of sorts for Dev. Having held the national record over a significant period of time (5.32m in Feb 2025 to 5.40m in July 2025), he lost the record to Kuldeep when the latter surpassed him at the Asian Indoor championship in Bhubaneswar with a mark of 5.41m.

In addition to that, Dev had faced his share of issues off the field, indicating the struggles faced by athletes. For last year’s Federation Cup in Kochi, Dev travelled by flight but without his equipment as airlines did not allow it. Instead, Ghanshyam, the coach, decided to bring the equipment on a train. That issue got attention and was a subject of debate.

It continued earlier this year. After taking part in the All-India University meet in Mangalore, Dev and other pole vaulters were stranded in Mumbai due to an issue with the railway officials over carrying the equipment that was made out of fibre-glass. While bringing the equipment down on the platform switch to the train towards Bhopal, Dev and other athletes were told that they cannot take the equipment, despite an order from the Madhya Pradesh government. He was seen pleading to the officials at the time.