Jyothi, Dhiraj targetting Asiad with an open mind

CHENNAI: In the recently-concluded Asian Games selection trials, some of the prominent archers from the country — both recurve and compound categories — failed to live up their standards, thereby missing out on a spot in the national team for the multi-sport event. Atanu Das and multiple Olympians Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai were some of the notable names who missed out.

Those who made the cut are part of the ongoing senior national archery coaching camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) NCOE in Sonipat, which is set to go on until June 7. The 16 elite archers — compound and recurve — are currently looking to build combinations, marry consistency with an objective to win a medal during the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

While admitting that there were a few surprises, World No 3 compound archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, believed that the archers who were selected for the Asian Games deserve to be in the team. "I know it was a little surprising to see the result of who got selected for the Asian Games, but there is a very healthy competition in India. It doesn't matter if you're in the team or not. So I think, in a way, it is really good because we get such good competition here. After so much process, those who are consistently performing, no matter what the situation is, are getting selected and moving forward and performing as well," she said in a virtual interaction facilitated by SAI on Tuesday.