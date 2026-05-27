Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa falls to Firouzja in round 2

OSLO: Alireza Firouzja defeated India's R Praggnanandhaa 3-0 in round 2 of Norway Chess 2026, while the match between Wesley So and D Gukesh was drawn, with So taking the Armageddon win, as per a press release from Norway Chess. In an all-Indian women's clash, Divya Deshmukh registered an Armageddon win over Koneru Humpy.

In a complex battle, Alireza Firouzja steadily built pressure in the middlegame against R Praggnanandhaa and eventually converted his advantage with precise play to secure his second consecutive classical win of the tournament.

The game between Wesley So and World Champion D Gukesh ended in a hard-fought draw in classical time control after a long strategic struggle. However, So went on to win the Armageddon tie-break, securing the additional points.

The clash between Magnus Carlsen and Vincent Keymer also ended in a draw, with Carlsen holding a slight advantage in the endgame but Keymer defending well to save the game. Carlsen then won the Armageddon tie-break to take the extra points.

In an all-Indian encounter, Divya Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy in Armageddon after their classical game ended in a draw.

In the other match, Anna Muzychuk overcame reigning Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun in Armageddon to take the extra points.