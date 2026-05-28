Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa stuns world No 1 Magnus Carlsen in classical thriller

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a gripping classical contest to emerge as the standout performer of Round 3 at the Norway Chess tournament on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa delivered a calm and controlled display against the Norwegian great, steadily mounting pressure and dictating the flow of the game for long periods. However, the contest swung sharply during severe time trouble as Carlsen fought back and briefly seized the advantage, as per ESPN.

The momentum shifted once again moments later when Carlsen committed a decisive blunder, prompting the five-time world champion to resign immediately and hand Praggnanandhaa one of the biggest wins of his career.

Following the victory, Praggnanandhaa shared his thoughts on X.

"Happy to have played out a crazy fighting game against Magnus. Fortunate to have come out on top. Looking forward to play more fighting games!" Praggnanandhaa wrote.