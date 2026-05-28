Sindhu, Lakshya sail into Singapore Open quarters, Prannoy out

SINGAPORE: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals with contrasting wins, while HS Prannoy bowed out after paying the price for a string of errors in the closing stages of the USD 1 million Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Thursday.

Sindhu, a former world champion, took just 37 minutes to outclass Japan’s Riko Gunji 21-9, 21-12 in her second-round match.

However, a stern test awaits Sindhu as she will face top seed An Se Young of South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu has never beaten the Olympic champion, having lost all eight previous encounters, including their last meeting at the China Open last year.

Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, also progressed to the quarterfinals after second seed Kunlavut Viditsarn retired after just two points due to a back problem. Lakshya had a 4-8 head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler.

The Almora player will next face Japan’s Koki Watanabe.

The fourth-seeded Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, had to battle hard to reach the quarterfinals, defeating Chinese Taipei duo Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 in a one-hour contest.

The Asian Games champions will next take on Malaysia’s Khai Xing Kang and Aaron Tai.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

They will next face the winners of the match between South Korea’s Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Na and the third-seeded Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Prannoy, however, was left ruing a dramatic collapse in the decider as he lost 18-21, 21-16, 15-21 to home favourite Loh Kean Yew in a 61-minute contest.

The 33-year-old Indian looked in control after opening up a 14-11 lead in the third game, but a sudden rush of unforced errors, mostly at the net, allowed Loh to win 10 of the next 11 points and seal the match.