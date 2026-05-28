Surfing: Indian Open from Friday

MANGALURU: The seventh edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing will begin here on Friday with over 80 surfers from six states competing in an event that carries added significance ahead of the sport's debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year. With the event expected to serve as the final major domestic evaluation event ahead of the Asian Games, leading Indian surfers including Ramesh Budihal, Shivaraj Babu, Kishore Kumar, Srikanth D, Kamali P, and Sugar Shanti Banarse will headline the competition.
Surfers from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa are expected to compete in the three-day meet across the Men's Open, Women's Open, Under-18 Boys, Under-18 Girls, Under-14 Boys and Under-14 Girls categories at the Tannirbhavi Eco Beach.
Organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India, the championships will also serve as the second stop of the National Championship Series following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro held last month. Among the leading names is Budihal, who became the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men's final at last year's Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram before clinching a bronze medal. Shivaraj, winner of the Men's Open title at the Little Andaman Pro earlier this year, along with Kishore and Srikanth, are expected to be among the key contenders in the men's competition.
The women's field will feature names such as Kamali P and Goa's Banarse, both of whom have put on strong shows on a consistent basis on the national circuit in recent years.