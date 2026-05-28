Surfing: Indian Open from Friday

Organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India, the championships will also serve as the second stop of the National Championship Series following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro held last month. Among the leading names is Budihal, who became the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men's final at last year's Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram before clinching a bronze medal. Shivaraj, winner of the Men's Open title at the Little Andaman Pro earlier this year, along with Kishore and Srikanth, are expected to be among the key contenders in the men's competition.