WFI moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials

NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe is scheduled to hear the federation’s plea on Friday.

On May 22, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had permitted Phogat to take part in the Asian Games selection trials, observing that the WFI’s selection policy was exclusionary as it did not provide discretion to accommodate an iconic athlete returning from a maternity break.

The high court also directed the WFI to video-record the trials, scheduled for May 30 and 31, and ordered that independent observers from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) be present during the process.

(With inputs from PTI)