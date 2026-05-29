ISSF WC: Suruchi, Esha capture gold & silver

CHENNAI: India's women pistol shooters dominated the proceedings in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Munich on Friday.

Suruchi Singh and Esha Singh led the country to a one-two finish in the women's 10m air pistol category. In the process, India climbed atop medal standings with two gold and a silver medal, ahead of China who have same number of gold and a bronze medal.

Suruchi, after a slow start, finished with a tally of 242.1 in the eight-woman final. Esha, who had captured the gold medal with a World Record mark in the women's 25m pistol category on Wednesday, was not far behind. The 21-year-old shooter from Telangana, who has been the definition of consistency in the recent months, returned with a tally of 241.2.

Korea's Gaeun Choo captured the bronze with an effort of 220.2.

The Indian duo had just managed to scrape into the final eight after finishing as seventh and eighth-best qualifiers in the morning session. Muskan, who was competing just for ranking points, was the best shooter from India during the qualification stage.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, the third Indian competing for medals, had a quiet day as she finished 20th during the qualification stage.

Aishwary disqualified

In what was a big blow, Aishwary Tomar Singh was disqualified after his weapon was deemed to have discrepancies in dimension in a random post competition check. Aishwary had shot a tally of 592 to be in sixth place after the qualification stage before he was diqualified. Rudrankksh Patil shot 585 to finish 53rd.