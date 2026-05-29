The Speed Boat Gambit: Gukesh, Sindarov and a day around the fjords of Oslo

OSLO: Friday afternoon on the fjords of Oslo, the travelling Indian press corps finally got the chance to see a different side of D Gukesh. Originally assigned to be part of one of the two sailing boats in the annual Norway Chess Games — an initiative novel to this tournament as they use one of their two rest days to promote bonhomie and camaraderie with the players — the world champion decided he want to switch a faster, more mobile speed boat.

So the 20-year-old celebrated his birthday by quite literally jumping from his sail boat to the speed boat in the middle of the 'race'. Post the race, the Indian, who was serenaded by chants of 'happy birthday' by fellow players, said he had a lot of fun driving the speed boat. He even asked the CEO of Norway Chess, Kjell Madland, if he could play around with it again as well. In fact, after watching Gukesh, the likes of R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh also hopped on to the speed boat once the 'Games' had officially come to a close following a two-hour cruise around the fjords.

This was a much-needed respite for the world champion who has been battling some indifferent form for sometime now. In fact, on the first four days at Norway Chess, he has largely avoided the Indian media even if that has meant other people setting the narrative or the agenda.