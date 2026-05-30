Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana add silver in pistol mixed team at World Cup

After missing out on an individual medal in Munich, double Olympic Games medallist Manu Bhakar won a medal in the mixed 10m pistol event teaming with Samrat Rana at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol event on Saturday. Manu has not been performing to her lofty standards this season, but has managed to win a few in mixed events. She won an individual medal at the Asian championships and gold in mixed earlier this year. But when it comes to the World Cup, she is not yet shone like previous years.

With this medal, India finished second with two gold and two silver medals behind China who secured four gold and three bronze medals.

Manu and Samrat had a slow start, shooting 100.0 after the first series of five shots each to be in third out of the four team finals with Samrat hitting 51.0 and Manu a 49.0. Manu caught her rhythm in the second series hitting a high 51.5 while Samrat’s 49.9 helped the pair to leap into second.