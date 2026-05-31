'Happier and sharper' Gukesh fights to beat Pragg in Rd 5 at Norway Chess

OSLO: When the Norway Chess crew had given R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh specific attire ahead of their boat race at the tournament's games on Friday, a rest day, both of them were laughing. They decided to change together, next to a closed stall by the bay overlooking the Oslo fjords. The camaraderie had of course began earlier in the day when the duo walked from their hotel to the bay. Two of India's elite and most studied chess players of all time showing that they are friends off the board.

But hostilities were renewed when the fifth round of the tournament began on Saturday evening. It represented an important game between two of the country's top three. The stakes were high because irrespective of the winner, it would be a statement win.

In the end, it was Gukesh, who picked up his first Classical win of the Games. Even as Pragg, who had enjoyed a win over Magnus Carlsen in the third round, walked away from the playing hall with all the energy of a race-walker at the Olympics, the world champion was all smiles. And it was interesting to hear his immediate reactions post the win. "I'm doing much, much better than I was doing even a couple of months earlier," the 20-year-old said in a broadcast interview. "I feel much sharper and much happier in general. The results are still improving, but not where I want to be.