Norway Chess: Gukesh downs Praggnanandhaa to revive title hopes; Divya storms into lead

OSLO: A day after turning 20, D Gukesh rediscovered both his spark and his smile, defeating compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in a gripping classical battle to pocket three full points and reignite his campaign in Norway Chess here.

Reigning champion Magnus Carlsen's woes deepened as he lost to American Grandmaster Wesley So, leaving the world No.1 at the bottom of the six-player standings after five rounds.

The victory lifted So to second place on 8.5 points, behind tournament leader Alireza Firouzja, who maintained his grip on the top spot with 10 points and has so far dominated the field.

For Gukesh, now on 6.5 points and in sole third place, the victory seemed to breathe life back into the venue.

Fans, who had packed the arena, flocked around the world champion for autographs, selfies and photographs, while Gukesh himself appeared far more relaxed after a difficult few days in which he had often slipped quietly out of the playing hall following disappointing results.

Praggnanandhaa, on six points, remained fourth, while German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer was fifth on five points.

Carlsen, meanwhile, found himself in the unfamiliar position of last place with 4.5 points.

For Gukesh, another classical victory in Round 6 and a Firouzja loss could put him within striking distance of the lead.