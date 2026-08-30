Shuttler Tanvi Patri captures maiden senior international title

CHENNAI: India shuttler Tanvi Patri crushed South Korea's Kim Min Sun in the final of the Polytron Pontianak International Challenge at the Terpadu Stadium in Pontianak to capture her maiden senior international crown on Sunday.

It was a one-sided affair as the 15-year-old Tanvi won 21-5, 21-6 in 32 minutes.

This was her sixth win of the tournament. Barring the first match, the teenager from Odisha won all her matches in straight games.

Tanvi, who trained in China for a few years, had been showing signs of promise this season with three second-place finishes in international events. The promising shuttler, who trains at Centre of Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, had finished second in the Antica Singapore International Challenge last week.

She had lost in three games against World No 55 Manami Suizu of Japan, who had taken part in the India Open Super 750 event earlier this year, in the final then.

While Tanvi had a day to remember, Sonna Ginpaul, also of India, just missed out on the men's crown after losing against Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia in the final.