EXPLAINED: How cruise ship Costa Serena will serve as Asian Games village for thousands of athletes 

CHENNAI: Come the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, thousands of athletes will have a room with a view. The renowned cruise ship ‘Costa Serena’ will be the ‘floating Games village.’ A look at how it will function, and whether all of a reported 17,000 athletes and delegates will be accommodated...

What is Costa Serena?

Costa Serena is a large passenger ship built by Italian ship builders Fincantieri in 2007. The ship can accommodate around 5000 persons, and features 557 balcony cabins, eight restaurants and 10 bars across 14 floors or decks. The ship underwent a crucial revamp in 2025 in China. For the Asiad, the ship will serve as a hotel, rather than a sightseeing ship. The ship will sail into and will be docked at Nagoya Port on September 15 for the September 19-October 4 Games.

Why a ship for Games village?

The ship is brought in as a cost-cutting measure by the organisers. Instead of building apartment buildings which may go unused after the games, they have taken existing infrastructure to accommodate not all but a section of athletes. Reportedly the organisers have spent nearly 30 million US dollars to charter the ship.

Will everyone stay there?

No. Around 5000 athletes and delegates will be staying at one time. Athletes will be chosen to stay based on the venue of their event. According to an earlier accommodation plan, organisers chose athletes from 20 sports like judo, wrestling and archery whose venues were closer to Nagoya port and accommodated them. With registrations fluctuating at 17,000, a final call on who all would stay is yet to be made.