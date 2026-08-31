Indian football: Jamil announce 26-player squad for three int'l friendlies

CHENNAI: Indian men's national team head coach Khalid Jamil named his 26-player squad for the three international friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay scheduled for September-October

Notable names like Sandesh Jhinghan and LZ Chhangte miss out.

The Blue Tigers will play three international friendlies against higher-ranked opposition, facing Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru before taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, both in Kolkata.

Jamil's side will begin their preparatory camp on September 14 in Bengaluru. After the match against Panama, the Blue Tigers will travel to Kolkata on September 28 for their remaining two fixtures.