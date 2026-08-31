Judo national camp in Japan ahead of Asian Games

“We have limited it to just Worlds and three Asian Games players,” he said. “There will be three coaches (could be among those approved by the sports ministry for AG). We will seek help from the university regarding support staff and other training facilities. For girls, they will have sparring partners among themselves. The university level players there are very good and also players from other countries come for practice.” Kumar felt this could be a good opportunity for players since Tsukuba is considered one of the top universities for the sport.

Though he did not want to single out any individual, Kumar felt Harsh, Asmita and Inunganbi are very talented and have good potential for the future. “I won’t predict medals, but it will be a big exposure for all the judokas,” he said. The official also said that Japan would be an ideal place for the judokas to train. “Facilities are very good and we will get good sparring partners,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that Commonwealth Games champion Harsh gained valuable points in Lausanne and is expected to perform well at the Worlds where Top 100 ranked players in each of the weight categories of senior and top 16 in junior categories are eligible to compete.

Nine Indian female judo players also have excellent global ranking points and are ranked below 100 in senior and 16 in junior of their respective weight groups (as on August 31). Commonwealth Games champ Asmita will lead the ten-member women’s team with L Nunshithoi Chanu and Kh Taibanganbi from the juniors Top 16 side.

Asian Games squad: Asmita Dey (below 48kg), Yamini Mourya (below 57kg) and Inunganbi Takhellambam (below 70kg).

Indian squad for pre World Judo Championships camp in Japan: Men: Harsh Singh (below 60kg). Women: Asmita Dey (below 48kg), Shraddha K Chopade, L Nungshithoi Chanu (below 52kg), Yamini Mourya (below 57kg), Linthoi Chanambam, Unnati Sharma, Himanshi Tokas (below 63), Takhellambam Inunganbi, KH Taibanganbi (below 70kg), Ishroop Narang (below 78kg).