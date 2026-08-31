Rohit Rajpal to contest AITA election for president's post

CHENNAI: In a new twist to the election drama of the All India Tennis Federation, Davis Cup captain and former India player Rohit Rajpal has decided to contest the upcoming election for the post of president. With interim AITA president Chintan Parikh too expected to contest, the election has turned more intriguing.

Rajpal, in a statement announced his intention to contest the elections. He said that he has served the sport as a player and non-playing captain as well as in various other capacities and now is ready to serve as an administrator.

“Tennis is not just a sport for me, it has been my life, since the time I was a young boy who wished to make it big. At 55, when many summers have passed, my heart still beats for Indian tennis," Rajpal said in a statement announcing his candidature. He said that his involvement in tennis matter with AITA and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association has given him confidence to tread into new waters. He is the DLTA president and also AITA vice president.

He would qualify as per the new National Sports Governance Act 2025, wherein the candidate needs to be part of executive board of current National Sports Federation/National Olympic Committee or office bearer of state association. He is the president of the DLTA.

"This journey has given me the confidence to now step forward and announce my candidature as president of All India Tennis Association as a step forward in my desire to contribute to the growth and development of tennis in India," he further added.