Antonelli admits to feeling tense of eve of potential F1 title decider

MEXICO CITY: Kimi Antonelli admitted he felt tense and below his best on Saturday after qualifying fifth for Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix, where he can become Formula One’s youngest world champion.

The 20-year-old Italian, who missed Thursday’s media day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a virus, will start from fourth as Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen has a grid penalty.

He needs to finish ninth or better to make certain of his first drivers' title and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari for Ferrari in 1953, even if one of his main rivals -- Mercedes team-mate George Russell or Ferrari’s seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton wins.

Hamilton will start Sunday’s race from his record 105th pole position, and first for Ferrari, with Russell second on the grid.

The pair are respectively 124 and 123 points adrift of Antonelli in the title race.

"I struggled (Saturday) to get a good feeling with the tyres in Q3," said Antonelli. "I just didn't have the most confidence, and I was feeling a bit tense, I'm not going to lie.

"It's just been a poor lap, many mistakes here and there, but overall I'm still P4 and there is a lot to play for tomorrow.

"It hasn’t been the easiest weekend to be fair and I’m still not feeling 100%," Antonelli added. "The thought of what could happen now is here – and I’m definitely a bit more tense than usual."