Brighton stun Man City, 10-man Man Utd beaten by Chelsea

MANCHESTER: Brighton inflicted a second straight Premier League defeat on Manchester City with a 1-0 win to close within two points of the leaders on Saturday, while Manchester United slumped to another damaging defeat for Michael Carrick at Chelsea.

Third-placed Brighton ended their wait for a first away win against City at the 18th attempt to bolster dreams of challenging for the title.

The Seagulls have never won a major trophy but have already beaten champions Arsenal convincingly this season to show their title credentials.

Fabian Hurzeler's men got revenge for defeat to City on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Hurzeler felt aggrieved at that result after his side twice led at the Etihad. This time they held on after Yasin Ayari slotted them into an 11th-minute lead.

Bart Verbruggen was inspired in the Brighton goal to see off a City onslaught after half-time.

"We expected a game where we had to suffer. Coming to this place is very difficult, facing one of the best teams in the world," said Hurzeler.