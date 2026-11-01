'Canelo' Alvarez wins back WBC title from Mbilli in Riyadh

RIYADH: Mexican veteran Saul "Canelo" Alvarez produced a commanding performance to defeat French fighter Christian Mbilli and regain his WBC super middleweight title in an emotional victory in Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez won a 12-round decision in Riyadh after exerting his influence in the second half of a fight that went ahead despite the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement.

The 36-year-old Mexican was returning to the ring for the first time since he was beaten by American Terence Crawford in September 2025.

That loss ended Alvarez's reign as holder of the division's four major titles.

He faced Mbilli, 31, who was elevated to titleholder in January, but a fight that started off as a tight contest turned into a convincing victory for Alvarez.

The judges scored the contest 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110 in Alvarez's favour.

The Mexican superstar struggled for words after receiving the belt.

"It's so difficult to explain, it's so difficult to explain," Alvarez said in English. "It's something unbelievable. It feels like my first title. Now, after 20, 21 years as a professional -- 16 years ago, I won my first title. Now I won the title again."

Alvarez added another world title to a haul that stretches from light-middleweight to light-heavyweight in a 20-year career.