Christian Pulisic marks new deal by scoring again in Milan derby win

MILAN: Christian Pulisic loves the Milan derby.

It took Pulisic less than four minutes to mark signing a new contract by scoring the goal that set AC Milan on the way to a 3-1 victory over fierce rival Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday, inflicting the first defeat of the season on the league leader and defending champion.

It was Pulisic's fourth goal in the Milan derby. The United States international has scored more times only against Lecce (seven).

Pulisic, who has 45 goals in 142 appearances for Milan since joining in 2023, penned a five-year contract extension on Friday — tying him to the Serie A team until 2031.

"I want to continue scoring goals in the derby, so that way we'll win," Pulisic said with a smile after Milan's fourth straight derby victory. "These are three very important points, but we've got to find this consistency to play like this all the time. In the big games, it's not a surprise that we do well."

The Milan derby always has a high-octane atmosphere, with lavish displays of pre-match choreography from both sets of fans, and Saturday night was no different for nearly 78,000 spectators at San Siro.

Inter fans unfurled a giant display with a banner proclaiming that "fairytale time is over for you" — directed at their rivals.

But it must have seemed as if the Milan fans were indeed in dreamland as they saw their team go 2-0 up within 10 minutes.