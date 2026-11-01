Youth Olympics open in Senegal marking the first Olympic event in Africa

DIAMNIADIO: The Youth Olympic Games opened in Senegal on Saturday, marking the first Olympic event in Africa as the continent seeks a bigger role in international sports competitions.

Tens of thousands of spectators cheered on the opening ceremony in the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium near the capital Dakar. Hundreds of drummers and dancers celebrated Senegalese and African culture in line with the Games motto, "Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates."

A giant map of Africa was created by performers dressed in yellow, black and white traditional Senegalese gowns, dancing in unison, in a grandiose ceremony that saw West African oral storytelling, concerts by Senegalese singers and athletes parading.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared the Games open.

"This is a historic event and it was so important for me to be here," said Aby Diouf, 25, a Senegalese spectator at the stadium. "It's a marvellous celebration and we are all here to bring the energy and get people hyped."

About 2,700 athletes aged 14 to 17 will compete through Nov. 13 in Dakar, the nearby city of Diamniadio and the beach resort of Saly.

Russia's delegation of 13 athletes is competing under its national flag for the first time at an Olympic event since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to its suspension.

The first refugee team at a Youth Olympics will field six athletes based in Kenya and Uganda in track and field, judo and taekwondo.

Athletes overall will compete in 153 medal events across 25 sports.