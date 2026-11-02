After Grand Slam high, Mananchaya hopes for good show in Chennai Open

CHENNAI: A day before the rains hit the city and put a halt to the proceedings to the Chennai Open here at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, the event’s top players were putting in the work ahead of their matches. One of them, grinding it out for hours in the hot Sun at Court 1, was World No 80 tennis player from Thailand Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

From starting out in the small town of Sing Buri to defeating a Grand Slam finalist Maja Chwalinska, the 24-year-old has come a long way in Tennis. Born to restaurateurs, Mananchaya moved to Bangkok aged 10. “I trained at an academy backed by Singha Corporation. Then, I moved to the USA to study at the Oklahoma State University for a year. I returned because I knew I wanted to be a full-time pro. I told my family I'm going to focus on tennis. I feel tennis is my job and my dream. They were supportive,” she told this daily on the sidelines of practice.

While she might have built her resume with a slew of ITF title wins in the initial years, her best moments of her career so far came in this year. After winning her first WTA 125 title in Mumbai in February, she announced herself to the world at Wimbledon in July. She defeated French Open finalist Chwalinska in round one of the Grand Slam event. “I liked her style of play and I think it was good to play with her. But I think she got injured during the match. She twisted her ankle. But overall, I try to focus on myself and try to enjoy playing on the grass, where I have not played much,” she said.