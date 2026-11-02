Antonelli has the potential and other talking points of Mexican GP

Kimi Antonelli and his family partied into the night after he became Formula One's youngest world champion and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari in 1953 on Sunday. Things from a day of accidents and discord, tears and drama at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez that will remain with us...

Antonelli could become multiple champion

Modesty is not often quoted as an essential quality in elite sport, but after Harry Kane's winning of football's Ballon d'Or, the 20-year-old Italian followed his example in thanking family, friends, team and hard work for lifting his title.

That home-life stability -- he moved this year into his own flat close to the family home and business in San Marino, washes his own car by hand every week and loves playing pranks -- keeps him grounded, allowing his phenomenal talent to blossom.

"It's special for me," he said. "It helps me stay grounded and humble too. I feel like it allows me to have a new point where I can start and build on everything again."

He showed admirable respect for his peers and F1 history by declaring he would frame a podium picture of him on the shoulders of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

"It's such an incredible moment. I will put it in my house to see it -- so much respect from two incredible drivers who have made history," he said referring to the winner and runner-up of Sunday's race, who have won 11 world titles between them.

Blessed, according to his esteemed race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, with a phenomenal memory and ability to absorb information rapidly, he seems destined to follow them as a multiple champion with a gift for speed and an instinctive sense of fun.

Outgoing champion Lando Norris of McLaren recognised his success.

"He's made everyone look silly," said the Briton. "He's worked hard to understand how to drive this car and he exploited it better than anyone else. He should be very proud."

Antonelli admitted the struggles of his rookie year in 2025 had "helped me to face and understand certain situations and made me more mature as a driver and person".