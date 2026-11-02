IOA election: Sindhu, Mirabai, Harmanpreet among final 10 in Athletes Commission

It is understood that the names could be unanimous choices (one male and one female). Mirabai and Sindhu could be the front runners but the final decision would be that of the 10 AC members who would vote.



Eyes on SOMs

The next in line is the SOMs (Sportspersons of Outstanding Merits) which will be published after scrutiny and disposal of objections by the RO on Tuesday and Wednesday. The updated list will be published on November 5 and the last date of withdrawal is November 7 (2pm) before publication of the final list in the evening on the same day.

There are a lot of permutations and combinations going on among candidates and there could be interesting names in the final list. It is understood that there have been incomplete and double nominations as well. The final numbers could come down to around 24. Despite Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra deciding not to contest the elections, big names like PT Usha, Gagan Narang, Anju Bobby George, Adille Sumariwalla, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh are still in fray.