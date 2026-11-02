Judoka Khushbu, swimmer Dhinidhi win historic medals for India at Youth Olympics

In an exciting day for India, two athletes won medals at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar on Monday. The first big splash was in the swimming pool where a confident swimmer managed to secure a bronze medal for the country. India's ace swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu won in women's 100m freestyle with a timing of 56.27s. She has been one of the standout swimmers in the country. If she scripted history to win first ever medal at the Youth Olympics, judoka Khushbu Rajakbhai won silver in her 63kg weight category.

The 15-year-old lost to Germany's Jolina Reinhold by ippon in just 48 seconds. But before going down, the Indian became only the second judoka to stand on the podium at the Games.

India did have three gold medallists in Youth Olympics including shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Meanwhile, Khushbu opened with a 1-0 yuko win over Guinea's Mamaissata Camara in the round of 16 before dispatching Morocco's Abir Bouazzaoui by ippon in the quarterfinals. She entered the final with an ippon win over Algeria's Dounia Berrahoual.

In swimming, Croatia's Ana Bobanovic took gold in 55.89 seconds, while New Zealand's Alyssa Lawson claimed silver in 56.13 seconds.