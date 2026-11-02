Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest Formula One world champion

MEXICO CITY: Kimi Antonelli drove the perfect race to finish third in his Mercedes at the Mexico Grand Prix and seal his place in Formula One history as the youngest world champion.

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag but all eyes were on the young Italian who takes the crown at the age of 20 years and 68 days, more than three years younger than Sebastian Vettel in 2010.

He is the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

"We did it. I wouldn't be here without Mercedes, without my family," said an emotional Antonelli who has won nine races so far this season.

"I am very grateful for this moment, it will be with me forever. I am speechless, just trying to process what happened.

"It's been an incredible season and to share this podium with Max and Lewis (Hamilton) is incredible. I am looking forward to some more battles in the future."

The race broke into two parts as it was suspended after 46 of the 71 laps following a crash involving Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn's suspension on the front left side had collapsed causing his wheel to buckle and making him a helpless passenger as his car flew backwards off the track and slammed into the barriers.

The 37-year-old Bottas was slow to emerge from his car but waved to the crowd as he walked away, with all the other cars returning to the pits to await a restart.