KSLTA adopts Sports Governance act

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) became the first state tennis association in India to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, following a unanimous resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held here on Monday.

The move by the KSLTA comes after the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) adoption of amendments to its Constitution on July 26, to bring it in conformity with the new legislation, making it one of the first National Sports Federations in the country to align with the Act.

Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority and also KSLTA’s honorary secretary said: “The National Sports Policy 2025 provides us with a comprehensive roadmap for the future. We believe that the responsibility of taking this vision forward does not rest with the government alone. Sports associations have an equally important role to play in translating these objectives into meaningful action on the ground.

Sunil Yajaman, honorary joint secretary of both AITA and KSLTA said: "While AITA has already taken the lead at the national federation level, we are proud that KSLTA is the first state tennis association in the country to adopt this framework. We hope this initiative inspires other state associations to embrace these reforms and collectively contribute towards building a stronger sporting ecosystem in India.