Kylian Mbappe strikes after China controversy as Real Madrid beat Santander

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappe moved on from a tumultuous week by scoring a penalty to help Real Madrid win 3-0 at Racing Santander on Sunday.

The French forward narrowly lost out on the Ballon d'Or to Bayern Munich's Harry Kane on Monday and then had to apologise after a social media storm following a video in which he joked about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Real Madrid's match, along with other Spanish fixtures this weekend, was not broadcast by Chinese state television because of the fallout.

Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande were also on target to keep third-place Madrid within three points of leaders Barcelona, who thrashed Alaves 6-1 on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side have won six straight games across all competitions and are a point behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 2-0.

"In the first half we were very strong, we came out to play well," Mourinho told reporters.

"The team is growing, playing well, I think we should have scored even more goals with the chances we had."

Mbappe won a soft penalty as he went down under little pressure from Matteo Prati, smashing it home to put Madrid ahead at the Sardinero stadium in the 11th minute.