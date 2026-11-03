ACL Two: Late goals from Al Seeb's Meye, Aghbari sink East Bengal FC

The home side dominated the opening proceedings with Bipin Singh Thounaojam firing wide from the edge of the box in the fourth minute before Dani Ramírez sent a low effort just wide after a neat passing move from captain Mohammed Rashid.

Despite seeing defender Anwar Ali forced off by injury in the 17th minute, the Indian Super League champions continued to press with Edmund Lalrindika threatening, while Ramírez headed Bipin’s cross narrowly wide.

The visitors finally got their act together just after the half-hour mark when Abdul Aziz Al Maqbali’s through ball released Méyé into the box, but the Gabonese’s low drive was comfortably saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Al Seeb came back rejuvenated in the second half, with Méyé wasting another effort in the 49th minute, sending his header just over the bar following Mohammed Al Musalami’s layoff from a corner.

The Omani side looked more likely to score with Omer Al Malki forcing Lachenpa into a reflex save from inside the six-yard box in the 76th minute, before sending his follow-up effort just wide of the left post.

Al Seeb’s persistence finally came to fruition in the 85th minute after Hassan Al Ajmi recycled the ball back to Méyé, who turned past his marker before unleashing a powerful drive past a rooted Lachenpa.

Al Aghbari closed Al Seeb’s account in first-half stoppage time after collecting Méyé's long cross from the left, completing the counter-attack with a fine finish into the bottom right corner.

East Bengal will next face Al Hussein SC on Matchday five on November 24 in Kolkata before finishing the group stage in Iraq against Al Shorta on December 8.