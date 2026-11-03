Indian trio wins 50m men's team gold at World Championship

DOHA: The Indian troika of Ravinder Singh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh clinched the team gold in the men's 50m pistol competition of the ongoing ISSF World Championships here on Tuesday.

Ravinder also won the silver medal in the individual competition of the event that is not on the Olympic roster.

He was India's top scorer with 559 points, including 11 inner 10s.

Saurabh, a multiple-time World Cup gold-medallist, scored 551, while Amanpreet added 549 to the tally the Indian combined score of 1659.

China's Zhang Bingchen, Lyu Junyi and Feng Linlang totalled 1648 for the silver medal, five points clear of the bronze-winning Korean combination of Hong Suhyeon, Choe Boram and So Seung Seob.

In the individual event, the gold went to Russia's Anton Aristarkhov, who shot 561.

Roumania' Luca Joldea claimed the bronze with a score of 558.

Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, and Paarth Makhija failed to reach the team and individual finals of the men's 10m air rifle event.

India are currently top of the table with a gold and silver.