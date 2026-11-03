Vaishnavi’s transformation starting to show in Chennai Open

CHENNAI: THINGS are slowly falling in place for Vaishnavi Adkar. After jumping up the ranks by almost 400 places, India’s No 1 women tennis player won her first WTA 250 level match against Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage on a clear Tuesday evening at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Chennai.

In a topsy-turvy round of 32 match that lasted for 2 hours and 47 minutes, Adkar grew into the game after a slow start. Her well-placed forehand returns got the crowd going but she was visibly frustrated after missing a few open court chances as she put them wide. But one important aspect she has greatly improved on is to create rallies and wait for her opponent to err. Unlike her previous games where she tried to take the plunge on chances, she has shown patience in her games, waiting for the right opportunity.

Jodie was aggressive on the day and tried to keep the intensity high. Adkar, initially struggling with the returns, knew she had to keep the pressure on her. “The balls are pretty heavy and especially with the humidity, they get fluffy pretty quick. It's sort of a struggle to keep going for the serves, but at the same time she was playing really aggressive and attacking every chance that she was getting. So for me, it was just important to try and put back an extra ball and just sort of keep that pressure on her and (let her know) that she's not getting any easy points either. That somewhat worked for me later on where I was trying to stay in the point however I can, because my coach keeps telling me tennis is never black or white, It's mostly gray. It doesn't have to be perfect all the time, so I was just trying to make her play an extra ball,” Adkar said after her match.