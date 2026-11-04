PSG fly out of blocks to hit sorry Villarreal for six in Champions League

VILLARREAL: Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain scored four times in the first 17 minutes on their way to a 6-0 demolition of Villarreal in Spain in the Champions League on Tuesday, as the French side shrugged off injuries to key players to maintain their perfect record in the competition this season.

Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz all struck at the Estadio de la Ceramica as PSG set a record for the fastest team to score four times in a match in Europe'e slite club competition.

Ruiz added another early in the second half and teenager David Boly completed a comprehensive demolition of the side that finished third in La Liga last season.

"I obviously wasn't expecting that but you get matches where you start in that way," PSG's Spanish coach Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"We were impressive throughout and we are really pleased even if it is very difficult for Villarreal -- but it is hard when you play against a team like us that presses constantly."

PSG have probably lost star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the rest of the campaign after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in last month's win over Barcelona, while Ousmane Dembele, captain Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes are also missing just now.