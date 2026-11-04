Raphinha, Yamal power Barca to Champions League win over Villa

BARCELONA: Raphinha struck twice to propel Barcelona to a 3-0 Champions League win over visitors Aston Villa on Tuesday, ending the English side's perfect start to the competition.

Five-time winners Barcelona took an early lead through Lamine Yamal before Raphinha continued his fine goalscoring form with a second-half brace.

Barca bounced back after defeat by champions Paris Saint-Germain in their previous European outing to stay in the hunt for a top eight league phase berth.

Unai Emery's Villa competed well in the first half but were eventually undone by Barca's greater ability in the final third.

The Champions League anthem was not played before the game, as a mark of respect for Tenerife striker Jesus De Miguel, who died on Tuesday morning after an on-pitch collision in a Spanish second division match the previous day, provoking shock across the football world.

"Yes it was (a good win), I want to dedicate this win to the fans, but today I don't want to talk about football, I want to send a message to the family of Jesus -- may he rest in peace," Raphinha told Movistar.

"This can happen to anyone, it's very tough... you're going to play a game and the same thing can happen to you...

"From the club, I want to send a message of strength to the family."