Star-studded broadcast team for Total Chess pilot event

BENGALURU: ANNA Rudolf, Fiona Steil-Antoni, David Howell and Jovanka Houska will anchor the broadcast for the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship, scheduled to be held in Budapest from November 10 to 20. This was announced by the organisers in a press release on Tuesday.

"The tournament's main broadcast will feature an experienced presenting and commentary team comprising Anna Rudolf, Fiona Steil-Antoni, David Howell and Jovanka Houska. In addition to her broadcast role, Rudolf will report directly from the venue in Budapest, offering viewers behind-the-scenes access, exclusive on-site content and a closer look at the players and personalities shaping the competition.

"The Total Chess World Championship Tour pilot, taking place from November 10-20 at the Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel will bring together 24 of the world's leading chess players for a unique competition across Blitz, Rapid and Fast Classic formats. With reigning World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen among the leading contenders, the event will showcase an innovative format that brings together the world's best players to compete across three time controls, laying the groundwork for the Tour's inaugural season in 2027."

That's not all. Levy Rozman will also be a part of the jamboree as he will be the principal presenter of the Total Chess Highlight Show. "The show," according to the release, "will feature player interviews, conversations with special guests, analysis and coverage of the tournament's defining moments and emerging storylines.

Rozman, per the same press release, said: "Chess is entering an incredibly exciting new era, and I'm thrilled to be part of the very first Total Chess pilot event in Budapest. We are bringing together the world's best players, intense competition and a completely new way of telling the stories behind the games."

About the broadcast, Rudolf said: "I'm so excited to be the on-site host of the upcoming Total Chess event in Budapest -- Carlsen will be challenged by the world's very best, to prove who is the strongest at all three different time controls in chess."

Three Indians are part of the inaugural event: R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and Arjun Erigaisi.