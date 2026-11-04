Staying fit at 31, knowing the body and more, what Sindhu is managing her workload ahead of crucial next year

CHENNAI: Conversation with Virat Kohli, using new gadget similar to what Shubman Gill uses to monitor fitness and the joy of climbing the ranking ladder at the age of 31. These are some of the highlight during a virtual interaction with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Wednesday. Understanding the body and remaining injury free are her main targets as LA 2028 approaches. She is still the highest ranked badminton player in the country shows her longevity.

Sindhu spoke about key parameters she would like to keep track of recovery through use of a device that monitors sleep, heart rate variability (HRV) that would eventually help in better cognitive performance. She uses Temple and is similar to what Gill uses. But she clarified that he would have his own way of using it. "I'm sure he has his own things to look at because in their sport, definitely, recovery is a key point for everyone to take care of. When you see the data, you also understand how your body is, how the recovery is or how the sleep is. It depends on every individual," she said.

She later spoke about how speaking with Kohli help her to be mentally more relaxed. "I have spoken with Virat and he's been an amazing person. We've had conversations and he has really given me a lot of inspiration. When I was really low at times, he told me how to pump myself up, what I need to do and just go out there and enjoy," she said adding interacting with fellow athletes help.

"It does inspire a lot of athletes, because what they're doing in their sport for themselves is inspiring to see, the way they're working hard, maybe in a different way because every sport is different, every individual is different," she said. "Seeing and talking to them definitely helps in knowing their perspective of how they take their success or how they feel or what they think when they're at their lows and at the same time how their mentality is and what are the positives that they have. And I think all these things definitely help."