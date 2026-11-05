Adeus, Ronaldo... Cristiano walks into sunset

JUNE 15, 2018.

THERE were at least 50 travellers waiting for their connecting flights inside a restaurant at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Some of those travellers risked missing those connecting flights to other parts of Russia because the TV inside that restaurant was showing Portugal’s group stage clash against Spain.

For over an hour, the liquor flowed, the coffee mugs kept getting refilled, and weary housekeeping staff kept taking orders way beyond 10.00 PM local time. For over an hour, Cristiano Ronaldo was in the middle of compiling one of the greatest nights of his Portugal career, and his fans wanted a piece of him even if it was via TV.

Then, in the 88th minute, he sent a free-kick beyond the Spanish wall to equalise. It was his hat-trick, and it helped restore parity. Cue pandemonium. Alcohol was launched into the air, plates were broken, and people — most of whom had assembled in Russia to watch the World Cup — randomly hugged strangers wearing Ronaldo 7. Anthems were sung, and new chants were born. Hedonism in the land of communism.

Separated by passports but united in their love and affection for one of sport’s greatest ever footballers.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old, who has since become one of the most divisive footballers on the planet, said that he would be stepping away after the latest batch of internationals this month. Before delving into the November and December of his life as a Portugal player, it’s important to state the bleeding obvious.

No man or woman before Ronaldo quite had the impact he had in the international game. International football has existed for over 150 years, and Ronaldo is the leading appearance maker (234) as well as the leading goal-scorer (146). That’s the kind of legacy he will leave behind. It’s the kind that will keep him in the history books for centuries to come.