Arsenal edge stubborn Slavia in Champions League

PRAGUE: Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres scored in the first half to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arsenal got back to winning ways in Europe after a 2-2 draw at Bayern last month, reaching 10 points from four Champions League games so far, while Slavia have a single point in the standings.

"We have to value the fact that it's very difficult to win away from home. We've done it against a really tough opponent, as we expected," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"Two very different halves. The first one where we played at a really high level in terms of tempo, intensity, quality and clarity in what we had to do," he added.

The Premier League champions were quick to take control of the game in chilly conditions in the Czech capital.

Madueke reaped the rewards on nine minutes.

Gyokeres controlled David Raya's long clearance with his chest and passed the ball instinctively to Madueke sprinting behind him down the right flank.

Madueke left the Slavia back four behind him with ease and beat diving Ukrainian teenager Nazar Domchak in the Slavia goal with a low shot.

Gyokeres, one of six changes in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up from Sunday's 1-0 win at Liverpool, made it 2-0 on 38 minutes.

He beat Domchak with a neat shot off the far post after a one-two with Mikel Merino on the edge of the Slavia box.