IOA Athletes Commission: Sindhu set to be chairperson, Harmanpreet vice chair

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association Athletes Commission chairperson, vice chairperson and other two members who would represent them at the general assembly have apparently been decided. It is learnt that double Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Harmanpreet Singh (India hockey captain) are the two who could be the chairperson and vice-chairperson, while the two representatives in the general assembly during the upcoming election on December 5 too have been finalised. There were only four nominations on Thursday (last day of filing) for four posts, which means there might not be an election here as well.

The latest developments seem to rest speculations regarding who would be chairperson and vice-chairperson. The two assume importance because they would represent the athletes in the Executive Committee of the IOA and would be part of the final 15 for the next four years. They will not need to be elected like the SOMs, who would want to be part of the EC. Two members who are expected to be part of the general assembly are Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Sajan Prakash (swimming). They will have the right to vote in the IOA election and it needs to be seen if they would contest elections. It would be interesting to see how many times the chairperson and vice chairperson attend the meetings. In the last four years, outgoing chairperson Mary Kom hardly attended any meeting while Sharath Kamal, vice chairperson, managed to attend a few.