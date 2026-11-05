First-timer Jaypal captures Worlds silver, wins India's first LA28 Games quota in shooting

Taking part in just his second major international competition, shooter Jaypal Malviya operated like a seasoned campaigner on Thursday. The pistol shooter from India punched above his weight to help India capture its first Olympic quota in the sport for the upcoming LA 2028 Games.
In a tense men's 10m air pistol final, Jaypal showed his eye for big scores when it mattered to eventually finish with a silver medal and the prized quota in the ongoing marquee event in Doha, Qatar. The Madhya Pradesh shooter was even in contention for gold after some high 10s heading into the business end of the eight-man final. However, Hu Kai of China, who led from start to finish, was equally impressive and returned with some strong hits to top the charts, garnering an impressive score of 243.9.
After the end of the 24th and final shot, Jaypal, who was competing in only his second major international event following the Hangzhou World Cup earlier this year, ended with a tally of 242.2. Jindrich Dubovy of Czech Republic occupied the final spot on the podium with a score of 220.9. In the process, China, India and Czech Republic grabbed one quota apiece. Jaypal barely showed much emotion in the post-match celebrations but deep down he would have been thrilled with this outcome. Given that he was an unknown quantity, this was some way to announce himself to the world.
"It's a good environment. The public was really supportive, their cheers boosted my morale and because of that I could win a medal," Jaypal told ISSF Channel on YouTube. "I want to thank my federation, Madhya Pradesh government, SAI, OGQ. I'm also thankful to my parents and my coaches, especially Samaresh Jung. He has been instrumental in my progress."
This is a much-needed balm for India after a narrow miss in the women's equivalent just hours earlier. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker had narrowly missed out on a quota after finishing fifth in the women's 10m air pistol final. Suruchi Singh had also done well to reach the final but had been forced to play the waiting game (for quota) after a slow start in the final.
It's a big step up for Jaypal but this quota doesn't guarantee him a spot in the LA Games as the quota belongs to the country. Based on National Rifle Association of India's - governing body of the sport in India - selection policy, shooters will be selected for Games based on their performances in the build-up to the said Games.
Nevertheless, the moment truly belongs to Jaypal, who's 31 and a newcomer in the circuit at the elite level. He'll be hoping to build on from this and the NRAI will be hopeful that more shooters from the country can add to the quota tally in the days to come. Jaypal had shot an impressive 585 earlier in the qualification round to finish as third-best qualifier. Kamaljeet and Ravin Kumar, the other two Indians who were part of the competition, had finished 16th and 83rd, respectively.
"I have a great feeling. I could win a quota for my country and I'm really happy," Jaypal said.