First-timer Jaypal captures Worlds silver, wins India's first LA28 Games quota in shooting

Taking part in just his second major international competition, shooter Jaypal Malviya operated like a seasoned campaigner on Thursday. The pistol shooter from India punched above his weight to help India capture its first Olympic quota in the sport for the upcoming LA 2028 Games.

In a tense men's 10m air pistol final, Jaypal showed his eye for big scores when it mattered to eventually finish with a silver medal and the prized quota in the ongoing marquee event in Doha, Qatar. The Madhya Pradesh shooter was even in contention for gold after some high 10s heading into the business end of the eight-man final. However, Hu Kai of China, who led from start to finish, was equally impressive and returned with some strong hits to top the charts, garnering an impressive score of 243.9.

After the end of the 24th and final shot, Jaypal, who was competing in only his second major international event following the Hangzhou World Cup earlier this year, ended with a tally of 242.2. Jindrich Dubovy of Czech Republic occupied the final spot on the podium with a score of 220.9. In the process, China, India and Czech Republic grabbed one quota apiece. Jaypal barely showed much emotion in the post-match celebrations but deep down he would have been thrilled with this outcome. Given that he was an unknown quantity, this was some way to announce himself to the world.

"It's a good environment. The public was really supportive, their cheers boosted my morale and because of that I could win a medal," Jaypal told ISSF Channel on YouTube. "I want to thank my federation, Madhya Pradesh government, SAI, OGQ. I'm also thankful to my parents and my coaches, especially Samaresh Jung. He has been instrumental in my progress."